How you lead others may be a sign of whether your business or project will be a success.
After you have established clear company or project goals and objectives, do you think about helping your employees or team members succeed? As Ken Blanchard puts it, “Do you roll up your sleeves and do whatever it takes to help people win?”
Focusing on the needs of others first, before you consider your own, is a step in the right direction. Acknowledging other people’s perspectives and giving them the support they need to help them meet their goals will help you in the long run.
In a work or team environment, there are top-level goals that all are shooting for; growing the business, deadlines to meet, excellent customer service and more. If you involve your team members in decisions, where appropriate, you are building a sense of community. This leads to higher engagement, more trust and stronger relationships — your “people” are buying in.
This type of leadership leads to increased innovation. Innovation has proven time and time again to increase business and its survival.
In a recent Gallup poll, 58% of employees admitted that one of the top six things they want in their next job is the ability to do what they do best. “Workers who aren’t allowed to use their strengths very often seek jobs where they can; workers who do get to use their strengths seek out jobs where they get to use them even more.” A good leader will understand their employee’s strengths.
When I was mentoring Small Businesses for SCORE I used the following tips with success. To become a better leader in your business or community consider concentrating on and developing these key qualities:
• Communication — As a leader, what you say or write and how you say or write it can either facilitate unity and understanding or it can create confusion and frustration. Strong leaders communicate clearly and consistently so their employees have the information, direction and feedback they need to perform to their potential.
• Accountability — Take responsibility for your actions — and lack of action. Demonstrating that you hold yourself accountable will help foster a company culture of caring about results and striving to do the best job possible.
• Focus on goals — If you don’t have a target, you won’t know where to aim your efforts and energy. Having clear goals and objectives will help keep you and your employees focused on working toward growth and success.
• Objectivity — Leadership requires an ability and willingness to look at your business objectively. You need to acknowledge and address what needs to be improved or changed to overcome challenges and move toward your goals.
• Willingness to delegate — Although it may be difficult to let go of certain responsibilities as a small business owner, it’s essential when you don’t have time — or the skills — to perform certain tasks. Delegating work to others who can do it more efficiently and effectively can help you give more time to focus on strategizing and growing your business.
Unfortunately, we find a dominant style of leadership is much more prevalent in the workplace. This type of leadership mostly benefits the leader and not their employees or team members.
“As we look ahead into the next century, leaders will be those who empower others.” — Bill Gates
Let me pose a question: “Why wait for the next century?”
