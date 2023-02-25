Do you struggle to disconnect from work at the end of a long day? Wow, I do. I feel that if I can work just two more hours my day tomorrow will go better; that if I work an extra two to three hours or more each evening I’ll be able to accomplish a great deal and get ahead of the demands. When I look back over my week, all I find is that all the extra work only exhausted me. I didn’t enjoy the time I did take off.
Are you sacrificing precious sleep to get just one more task done? If so, you’re not alone. In today’s fast-paced and highly competitive world, millions of people work late into the night.
However, new research shows that taking a break at the end of a long day is essential for our physical and mental health as well as our productivity and creativity.
According to a study done by the University of Michigan, individuals who work a higher number of hours per week have a higher risk of developing depression and other mental health problems.
A higher percentage of those who worked a large number of hours had scores high enough to qualify for a diagnosis of moderate to severe depression — serious enough to warrant treatment — compared with those working fewer hours, the study said.
Furthermore, a sedentary lifestyle, which is often a result of sitting at a desk for hours, has been linked to an increased risk of obesity, heart disease and other health problems. The sedentary lifestyle is now known as “the new smoking.”
Breaks and learning to unwind are vital for your health and peace of mind. But the benefits of taking a break go beyond just physical health. When we work for extended periods of time without taking a break, our minds can become tired and fatigued, leading to decreased productivity and a lack of creativity and innovative thinking. However, by taking a break and engaging in activities that stimulate the mind, such as exercise or creative pursuits, we can increase our productivity and creativity, leading to better results in the long run.
Taking breaks helps maintain mental and physical health. Do things to help relax your central nervous system and calm your brain activity. Walking, meditation and being in nature can improve your feeling of calmness and well being. It’s important to take time and allow yourself to do nothing.
So, what can you do to take a break at the end of a long day? Start by setting aside time for yourself, even if it’s just 15 minutes. Engage in activities that help you relax and unwind, such as reading a book, taking a bath or simply meditating. And, make sure to get some fresh air and stretch your legs to reduce the risks associated with a sedentary lifestyle.
Taking a break at the end of a long day is essential for our physical and mental health, as well as for our productivity and creativity. By taking a break, we can reduce stress levels, improve our physical health and increase our creativity and productivity, leading to better results in the long run.
So, the next time you find yourself struggling to disconnect from work, remember the importance of taking a break and treat yourself to some much-needed rest and relaxation.
