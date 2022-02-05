Any fool can criticize, condemn and complain — and most fools do. But it takes character and self-control to be understanding and forgiving. — Dale Carnegie
Have you noticed people seemingly more self-centered, caring for their own wants and desires rather than concerned about those around them?
Individuals driving in the left lane on the interstate, not moving over for those who want to pass (this is the passing lane.) Without apology, people hurriedly push their carts into the checkout line and into your back. Scheduled meetings are disregarded and ghosted without so much as a courtesy email.
Where has “caring about others” gone in our society? Remember the adage, “treat others as you want to be treated?”
Has the pandemic done away with civility and how we deal with humans and everyday life? Do we need to become more assertive and aggressive to compete with this increased rudeness?
The simple answer is, “no.”
Re-examine and choose your approach.
When dealing with people, whether in the workplace, public or at home, remember that we humans are emotional creatures. Prejudices, pride fuel these emotions and many times fear. Fear has a more considerable impact on how we react and interact with others since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nine times out of 10, logic is not involved in the human’s immediate reaction.
Dale Carnegie wrote a book titled, “How to Win Friends and Influence People.” He wrote this book during the Great Depression; it was meant to help the fearful employees during this time of uncertainty. Although not all are relevant to every situation, the principles he’s outlined in this book still apply today.
Carnegie suggested there are three techniques in handling people. 1) Don’t criticize, condemn or complain. 2) Give honest and sincere appreciation. 3) Arouse an enthusiastic desire to do better in the other person.
Other lessons we can put to practical use in getting along with others (inspired by Carnegie’s book):
• Develop a genuine interest in other people.
• Smile.
• Do everything in your power to remember a person’s name — their name is the most important sound to them. It acknowledges who they are and that you recognize a critical detail.
•Be a mindful or “intentional” listener. Practice this. Stop thinking and open your mind to capture what the other person is saying. Encourage others to talk about themselves.
• Sincerely make the other person feel important.
Show respect for an individual’s opinion. Try to honestly see things from the other person’s point of view. Avoid saying, “You’re wrong.” If you are in the wrong, admit it quickly. Begin conversations in a friendly way. Hopefully, if you show honor and respect, it will be offered back to you (but don’t count on it. Do it anyway.)
As for those instances when people are rude, try to smile and be forgiving. After all, as Dale Carnegie said, “Any fool can criticize, condemn and complain — and most fools do. But it takes character and self-control to be understanding and forgiving.”
