The ignition for metacognition can sometimes be quite hard to find. This is the premise behind a now-famous research paper co-authored by David Dunning and Justin Kruger in 1999.
The original focus of the paper was how people “... tend to hold overly favorable views of their abilities in many social and intellectual domains.” As it happens, the authors’ names are now synonymous with the fundamental concept itself; people often don’t know what they don’t know.
When hiring for entry level jobs, I interview candidates and ask them to rate themselves on certain skills. They are asked to use a scale of 1-10 with 1 being the least proficient and 10 being the highest. They are encouraged to elaborate on each of these skills as we go along. For example I may ask, “How proficient are you with Google Docs?” Their answer is commonly something like, “Well, I would give myself a 9. I have used it once or twice.” They are ignorant of what they don’t know.
If it wasn’t obvious already, the title of this article is analogous to the Dunning-Kruger effect itself. If you were in the dark about the term before reading this article, you might have also found yourself in a similar quandary. As the authors rightfully point out, “To have such knowledge would already be to remedy a good portion of the offense.” In a sense, the only way to realize you’ve succumbed to the effect is to simultaneously rid yourself of its grasp.
“What is the purpose of labeling the Dunning-Kruger effect, then?” you might ask. I suppose the most obvious reason is that naming something people can easily relate to is a great way to give rise to new vocabulary. Of course, raising awareness of our own faults is also an important step in developing a healthy amount of self-directed skepticism. If we think of ourselves as more than we are, we lose the chance to see how much we can become. In other words, the only real way to learn anything is if you think you have something to learn in the first place.
To conclude, the big-picture idea behind the Dunning-Kruger effect is that people often lack the self-awareness to see their shortcomings. It’s hard to get that self-awareness unless you also start to work on the things that are to blame for its absence. On a personal level, I simply remain skeptical of my own self-assessments whenever I’m learning something new. If you give yourself a chance to learn enough of something before deciding how you feel about it, you’ll also have a much better idea of the work it entails and how you’ve truly performed. I think that’s the most important takeaway from this topic: don’t let yourself drown in your own incompetence.
