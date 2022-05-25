“Good communication is the bridge between confusion and clarity.” — Nat Turner
Here I go again, writing about “communication.” This single topic is one of the most important topics to consider in the modern workplace. In my opinion it is hands down the most important when hiring employees, dealing with clients and customers and in our social environments.
It’s self-evident if you stop to consider how many times it comes into play on a “normal” day. If you’re ordering food somewhere, you’re communicating. If you talk to a client or customer about your plans for a project, you’re communicating. If you wave to someone you know, that’s also a form of communication.
Nonverbal and verbal communication both contribute to the overall message someone delivers; this is why the topic of communication is so important.
We often forget the significance of the “silent” portion of our message; a trembling person sends a different message than someone standing perfectly still. Likewise, the tone and intonations of our speech matter as well.
It’s easy for a listener to extrapolate different meanings based solely on how something is stated. With all this in mind, it becomes clear that effective communication carries the potential to improve our lives in ways that we can’t even imagine.
There are several ways in which communication can have a positive impact. One such way is in the improvement of interpersonal relationships. Things like working relationships, friendships and even relationships with family members can improve with effective communication.
Knowing what kind of communication works best for each situation plays a significant role in keeping relationships alive and well. Another positive outcome of properly understanding communication is that it can improve the way that others see you.
One may find that their goals are more attainable as a result of augmented presentation and poise. If we work on our communication in this way, it’s also likely to improve how we see ourselves.
When we entertain thoughts about who we are and how we act, we start to build a picture of ourselves from the inside. Knowledge of how communication can affect self-perception is essential in building self-confidence. Perhaps more importantly, we begin to develop a more accurate picture of who we are.
Communication is the most significant catalyst for change that we have at our disposal. Using communication effectively is the key to a world of promise and positive change, while poor communication risks making already dire situations worse.
It’s a worthwhile investment to study effective communication, especially considering its prominence in everyday life. When we venture to improve our own communication skills, it betters all of society. I think this simple fact is sufficient motivation to improve one’s communication skills.
Heidi Shadel is a Cumberland business owner and graduate of Frostburg State University with a master’s degree in business administration. Connect with her on LinkedIn, follow her on Twitter at Heidi Shadel @heidiann73 or email her at heidi@atr-hr.com.
