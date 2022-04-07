ROCKWOOD, Pa. — Heritage Coal and Natural Resources is a surface mining company based in Rockwood with offices in Meyersdale and Lonaconing. The company was formed in 2008 by Angela Svonavec, president, and Jason Svonavec, operations manager.
Heritage currently employs 140 people and produces both thermal and metallurgical coal, with the bulk of coal sales supplying the metallurgical markets for steel production. By supporting infrastructure expansion and supplying affordable, reliable electric, coal remains in high demand.
In 2018, Heritage opened a House Coal Yard at 338 Industrial Park Road in Meyersdale, conveniently located right off U.S. Route 219. It supplies heating materials to the general public, including house coal, propane and wood chips. In addition, it sells landscape materials such as stone, mulch, boulders, river rock and hardscaping products. The business services customers from all over the tri-state region.
With an emphasis on mining responsibly, we are constantly working to improve old and abandoned mines. Most of our pits were previously mined generations before us. Unfortunately, the old mining methods caused acid mine drainage. As Heritage remines properly, we remove the root causes of the AMD and reverse previous damages. Many people do not realize that re-mining is the only permanent solution to AMD. An example is the beautiful Casselman River, whose quality continues to improve due to our interventions. In addition, Heritage has thousands of acres enrolled in clean and green programs.
We value small towns and rural areas, and we love the communities we work in. It is our priority to create good jobs, benefit the local economies and make positive contributions every way we can. We are pleased to have expanded into Maryland and we look forward to building new relationships and forging new opportunities within Maryland and the tri-state region.
