CUMBERLAND — Gov. Larry Hogan has announced legislation that would eliminate the filing fee for businesses that submit their annual report online.
Maryland would be the first state in the country to provide a zero-fee option for all businesses for this type of filing, which is required to be submitted every year with the Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation. Annual reports, and most business filings, can be submitted using the Maryland Business Express website.
Corporations, LLCs and other legal entities are required to file reports with SDAT every year for $300 and family farms for $100. The bill would amend Maryland’s annual report fee structure to be among the most competitive in the nation and would incentivize online filing as a more efficient and cost-effective method for businesses and the state.
Over the past few years, the department has witnessed a dramatic increase in Maryland business activity. SDAT launched the annual report and personal property return online filing system on Maryland Business Express in 2015 when there were close to 300,000 businesses in good standing in the state. There are 462,082 businesses in good standing compared with 415,734 in January 2021 and 391,768 in January 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.