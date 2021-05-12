CUMBERLAND — UPMC Western Maryland’s Hunt Club clinic in Short Gap, West Virginia, will begin operation as a walk-in and appointment-based primary care facility beginning July 1.
Urgent care services will no longer be offered.
The clinic will be open Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and the option for walk-in primary care is the first of its kind for a UPMC Western Maryland clinic. The new, walk-in service will be open to everyone ages 18 and up, not just current primary care patients.
Jeremy Steward, a family nurse practitioner, is accepting patients, and those interested can call 240-964-8921 for an appointment.
“The transition of our Hunt Club location to a primary care model that accepts walk-ins will be a better alternative for our patients in West Virginia,” said UPMC Western Maryland President Michele Martz. “Primary care is an identified need in that portion of our service area and will provide patients with continuity of care, along with comprehensive care that includes medication management, prevention, time savings, and behavioral health resources.”
On weekends and after hours, and for all urgent care needs, patients are encouraged to visit Advanced Medical Care on Industrial Boulevard in Cumberland.
There will be no reductions in staffing, and employees will have options to continue to work at Hunt Club or at other UPMC Western Maryland locations.
For more information, visit UPMCWesternMaryland.com.
