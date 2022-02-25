CUMBERLAND — Applications are being accepted for Invest Allegany, a $2 million program split over two years to create long-term economic growth. The county commissioners will allocate funds from the American Rescue Plan to help accelerate the business community recovery and support redevelopment of the downtown cores of Cumberland and Frostburg as well as main streets across Allegany County.
The goal is to create long-term value in the county by providing matching grant funds for capital improvement projects to spur new job growth, encourage direct investment, preserve existing community infrastructure, increase the value of commercial and residential units in impacted areas and ignite entrepreneurship.
Awards require a 1:1 match from the applicant, with grants ranging from $20,000 to $250,000.
Applicants must be for-profit, tax-paying entities in good standing with the county and state. Eligible uses include commercial, retail, mixed-use or multifamily market rate residential projects. Single family homes, student housing rentals and/or duplexes will not qualify. Funds must be used toward capital improvements with consideration for allotting up to 10% of grant requests to be used toward capital goods. Funding shall not be used for acquisition or the construction of a new building, staff costs, salaries, marketing, inventory and supplies.
Applications will be accepted through April 1 at https://alleganygov.org/1731/Invest-Allegany. The website provides additional grant guidelines, eligibility requirements and application instructions.
