MCHENRY — Jessica Dijak of Solnet Web and IT was presented the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce Diplomat of the Year award at the annual membership meeting and dinner by Nick Sharps, membership development manager.
Dijak made member outreach calls, attended Diplomat meetings and Business after Hours, helped in the distribution of both prospect and new member packets, helped recognize new businesses during the 2022 Business & Industry Appreciation, attended three ribbon-cutting ceremonies and referred three new members to the chamber, achieving a total of 156 points. This is her second year as a Garrett County Diplomat and her second consecutive Diplomat of the Year Award.
“Jessica exemplifies the spirit of the Garrett County Diplomats program,” said Sharps. “The chamber is very fortunate to have ambassadors like Jess and the other committee members volunteer their time and energy toward furthering our mission.”
