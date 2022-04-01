CUMBERLAND — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released state jobs and unemployment data for February. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 16,700 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 5% in February. Compared with this time last year, Maryland jobs are up by 92,100, for an over-the-year increase of 3.5%.
The Education and Health Services sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 5,400 jobs; Leisure and Hospitality gained 4,700; and Trade, Transportation and Utilities added 3,800 jobs.
Other sectors that experienced growth include Professional and Business Services (1,800); Mining, Logging and Construction (1,000); Financial Activities (600); Other Services (500) and Information (200).
The Manufacturing sector decreased by 200 jobs.
The preliminary jobs estimate for December through January as reported by BLS was revised upward by 2,100 jobs, from a loss of 8,100 to a loss of 6,000 jobs. Since the beginning of 2022, Maryland has gained 16,700 jobs.
