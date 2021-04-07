LONACONING — Samantha Jones was recently named director of nursing for the Egle and Nursing Rehab Center in Lonaconing. She will also serve as delegating nurse for the newly opened Egle House Memory Care Assisted Living Facility.
Jones obtained her degree in nursing from Allegany College of Maryland and has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Grand Canyon University.
She has worked in the nursing field for over 33 years, the first 30 at the Western Maryland Health System. She has been employed at Egle for the past three, holding the nurse manager position.
“We are excited to have Sam take these positions in our company. She is very well respected in the nursing community and we look forward to her leading our team,” said Jeffery Metz, facility administrator.
Egle Nursing and Rehab Center is a 66-bed skilled nursing facility. The Egle House Memory Care Assisted Living offers 16 private suites for residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.