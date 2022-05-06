ROCKY GAP — Rocky Gap Casino Resort has announced Joshua Allison as the new director of player development.
“We are thrilled to welcome Joshua as our new director of player development,” said Brian Kurtz, senior vice president and general manager of Rocky Gap. “He brings extensive experience and in-depth knowledge of the hospitality and gaming industry, and we look forward to implementing his strategic vision for player development and guest services at Rocky Gap.”
Allison is responsible for the strategic growth of player development initiatives that are aligned with and support the overall marketing strategy of the casino resort. He collaborates with department heads to establish and plan programs that drive revenue, community awareness and continued execution of five-star service.
Allison has an extensive history of working in player development roles. Most recently, he served as vice president of customer development at Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas, the largest casino in the Caribbean. Previously, he held the position of executive director of player development at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in Hanover, director of player development at Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and player development at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Delaware.
For more information about Rocky Gap, visit www.rockygapcasino.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.