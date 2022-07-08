CUMBERLAND — The West Virginia Jumpstart Savings Program has started to enroll participants who wish to pursue a wide range of skilled vocations or trades to save money and enjoy certain state income tax benefits.
“This is a great day both for our state and for me personally as this first-of-its-kind savings program has finally completed the transition from idea to reality,” Treasurer Riley Moore said. “I truly believe this Jumpstart Savings Program will serve as a national model to help empower and rejuvenate our blue-collar workforce in America.”
Individuals can make up to $25,000 per year in contributions to a Jumpstart savings account that will be eligible for a state income tax deduction.
Additionally, up to $25,000 of Jumpstart funds used per year for qualified expenditures for business startup costs, equipment, tools, certifications and licenses will also be eligible for a state income tax deduction. The Legislature has requested Congress extend the tax benefits to federal taxes.
The program provides an “Ignite Incentive” for certain individuals who open accounts. The state provides a $100 seed contribution when an account’s designated beneficiary is under the age of 18 or when an account is opened within 180 days of the designated beneficiary enrolling in a qualifying apprenticeship or educational program.
The Jumpstart Savings Program is overseen by the board of trustees of the West Virginia College and Jumpstart Savings programs. The board has partnered with United Bank to administer the program.
To enroll, visit WVJumpstart.com. An account can be opened with as little as a $25 contribution.
While West Virginia is the first state in the country to implement the program, Moore believes other states will soon follow suit.
“We’ve already had conversations with lawmakers in other states — as well as in Congress — about expanding this program across the country,” Moore said. “This is just another example of how West Virginia is a leader in creating new, innovative ways to build up our blue-collar workforce.”
