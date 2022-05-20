OAKLAND — The office of Dr. Abigail Feathers, in conjunction with Garrett Regional Medical Center, welcomes Kambrie Bosley as the practice’s new physician assistant. Bosley will provide patient centered care to the women who receive gynecological services through Feathers’ practice. She also works as a physician assistant in the GRMC hospitalist program.
“There is a growing need for women’s health care in our region. Expanding our practice with the addition of Kambrie will enable us to better serve the community,” Feathers said.
A native of Garrett County, Bosley received her bachelor’s degree in exercise science from West Virginia Wesleyan and her master’s degree in physician’s assistant studies from Marietta (Ohio) College. During her clinical rotation, Bosley worked with several local practices, including Feathers, Garrett Surgical Group, Garrett Orthopedics, Wellspring Family Practice and Mountain Laurel Medical Center. She also practiced at Ruby Memorial Hospital and Mon General in Morgantown, West Virginia. Bosley is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants and the Ohio Association of Physician Assistants.
Located in Oakland, Feathers’ practice provides office and surgical gynecological services that are tailored to a patient’s particular situation and needs for women of all ages.
The practice is located at 880 Memorial Drive. To schedule an appointment or for general questions about the clinic, call 301-334-1177.
