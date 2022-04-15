CUMBERLAND — Keller Williams is known nationwide for its cutting-edge technology in marketing homes, recognizing that a person’s home is typically their largest asset and that marketing requires innovation, integrity and commitment. Imes & Crossland bring Keller Williams to the tri-state area and believe their core values will serve the community with unparalleled service and commitment to obtaining desirable results when selling or buying a home or property.
As Keller Williams provides continuous and extensive training for staff, its agents gain access to innovative technologies to maximize exposure when marketing a home. Using those same technologies, agents can assist homebuyers to quickly match, locate and secure access to prospective properties, which is critical in today’s fast-paced market. As challenges arise and market conditions change, Imes & Crossland of Keller Williams Premier Realty will have critical information readily available to allow its clients an informed decision.
The office is operated by local native Heather Imes, an award-winning Realtor licensed in both Maryland and West Virginia, with extensive experience working with homeowners and buyers in the tri-state area.
Imes will lead a team in providing efficient, professional and effective marketing of real estate in Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Bedford and Somerset counties that can offer a tailor-made marketing plan for each property and provide honest and competent advice in negotiating the best possible outcome.
“With over two decades of experience with marketing and sales of properties in the tri-state area, to partner with and lead an exceptional group of real estate agents with Keller Williams will absolutely change the marketing of real estate in our area,” Imes said. “We are committed to the highest level of professionalism, integrity and positive results. As we are quickly bringing on board known and proven agents in the coming weeks, I am confident that we will exceed the expectations of our clients.”
Imes & Crossland Tri-State Properties of Keller Williams Premier Realty is located at 924 Seton Drive, Suite 1, and can be reached at 301-722-2020. A grand opening of the office will be scheduled in the near future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.