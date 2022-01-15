OAKLAND — Kimberly R. Moyers has been appointed vice president and director of strategic initiatives at First United Bank & Trust. She will facilitate the alignment of marketing, communication and investor relations with the company’s strategic objectives and long-term goals.
“Communication is a key component of every strategic plan and the foundation for a successful business. It is our opportunity to personalize our vision, share our values and to educate and inform our associates, clients, communities and shareholders about the innovative financial services and solutions we offer at First United,” said Carissa L. Rodeheaver, chair, chief executive officer and president. “Kimberly’s passion, expertise, education and understanding of our bank made her the perfect person to fill the role of director of strategic initiatives.”
Moyers has over 16 years of experience at the bank and served as the managing director of client relationships overseeing the north central West Virginia market area and providing financial guidance and advice to customers.
A graduate of West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Science in business administration and minor in communications, she graduated all American Bankers Association Commercial Lending Schools as well as the Maryland Bankers School where she was awarded the Lillian Moffett Award. She also served as a founding member of the American Bankers Association’s Emerging Leader Council and chaired the American Bankers Association’s Commercial Lending School advisory board.
Moyers is a board member and finance chair of Mon Health Medical Center, finance committee member of Mon Health System and board member and treasurer of the Monongalia County Development Authority. She is past chair of the Morgantown Area Partnership, former board member for United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties and the Special Olympics West Virginia Polar Plunge Committee.
