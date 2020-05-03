Knippenberg appoints Mark Brauer
CUMBERLAND — Knippenberg Insurance recently appointed Mark Brauer as an agency account manager. He is On Your Side certified and has a property and casualty license in Pennsylvania.
Brauer is a graduate of Berlin Brothersvalley High School and Somerset County Technology Center who resides in Berlin, Pennsylvania.
Brauer may be contacted at the Cumberland office, located at 608 N. Mechanic St., at 877-621-1030 or at 814-483-2483.
