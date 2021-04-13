CUMBERLAND — Knippenberg Insurance Agency, based in Cumberland at 608 N. Mechanic St., has been recognized by Nationwide Insurance as one of the top agencies in the country by earning the prestigious 2020 President’s Allstar’s Conference Award.
To earn the award, the agency ranked in the top 12 out of 20,000 agencies, according to an emailed press release.
“This is a great honor for myself and our team of dedicated insurance professionals,” said agency president Craig Knippenberg. “They work hard every day ensuring our policyholders are provided the absolute best advice and service.”
Nationwide, a Fortune 50 company, offers all types of insurance including, but not limited to, auto, home, business, farms, motorcycle and life insurance.
The Knippenberg Agency employs more than 35 licensed staff members and offers insurance products in 37 states, including the most recent addition of Florida.
The agency also earned the 2020 Gold Eagle Life Insurance and Million Dollar Round Table awards. Both recognize outstanding performance and high levels of customer service in the life insurance and financial service industry.
Long known for representing Nationwide Insurance, over the last few years Knippenberg has greatly expanded the number of insurance carriers it represents.
“Having available such a large choice of insurance options for our customers, such as Allstate, Hartford, Travelers, AIC, Progressive and many others, enables our staff of insurance professionals to always provide the best rates and coverages possible,” said Knippenberg.
The agency may be reached toll free at 1-877-621-1030.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.