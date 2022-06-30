MCHENRY — Maryland-based agent Thomas Long has moved his real estate license to Lake Homes Realty, a national brokerage specializing in lake real estate. He will focus on Deep Creek Lake to be of service to those looking to find their dream lake property.
Long visits the lake as much as he can, spending time at the Deep Creek Lake State Park or Herrington Manor State Park hiking and swimming. He has spent the last few years enjoying time with his friends or skiing at Wisp Resort. His favorite lake activity is evening walks with his family and their dog, Meeko.
“We believe our agents’ intimate knowledge about their lake real estate markets, nuances of the lakes themselves and their involvement in local lake life is paramount to our continued growth,” said Lake Homes Realty CEO Glenn S. Phillips. “By welcoming agents like Thomas to our team, we are able to offer outstanding customer service in the Deep Creek Lake (area).”
Lake Homes Realty is an Alabama-based licensed real estate brokerage in 34 states. For more information, visit https://www.lakehomes.com/.
