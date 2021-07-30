CUMBERLAND — Debbie Lang has retired from Chessie Federal Credit Union after 28 years of service.
“Chessie has been a great place to work,” Lang said. “It has been my pleasure to help the credit union to grow.”
Lang ended her career as manager of the credit union’s UPMC Western Maryland branch. During her career, she worked as a teller, mortgage loan interviewer and assistant branch manager.
“Debbie has been a hard-working, dedicated employee at Chessie and she will be greatly missed,” said Scott Kline, the credit union’s president/CEO.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.