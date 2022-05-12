LAVALE — Thirty-nine Chick-fil-A LaVale team members have been awarded college scholarships.
The teenagers were called to the restaurant under the guise of a training session, but after a few minutes, franchise operator Bill Boyer surprised them with the news. A celebration broke out and the team was treated to an Italian dinner.
The employees received leadership scholarships of either $1,000 or $2,500 to help further their education. The students plan to study everything from nursing to electrical engineering.
“We’re so impressed with our kind, intelligent and hardworking team members here at Chick-fil-A LaVale,” Boyer said. “We are proud to have 39 deserving Chick-fil-A scholarship recipients at our restaurant and we’re honored to play a small role in their continuing education by helping to invest in their futures.”
