Life Fitness Management in LaVale begins new chapter

LAVALE — When Life Fitness Management, a health club, opened its doors in LaVale 12 years ago, the owners Amy Schwab Owens, Greg Dull and Brenda Owens envisioned a facility where people would gather to be heathier, fitter and happier though whole-body wellness.
Their combined expertise and passion for helping others drew and kept them together. In September of 2019, Life Fitness Management fulfilled another aspect of that vision when Greg and Lisa Dull purchased the business from their partners.
The purchase represents a fulfillment of the original intent of the partners and makes LFM a family owned and operated business.
“This is an exciting milestone for the business” said Owens. “Our hope was to inspire and encourage others through a more holistic approach to health in our community. Working with Greg and Brenda has been a dream come true. It’s energizing to work with passionate people that inspire you and they, and our amazing staff, have done that for me and countless others.”
Life Fitness plans to continue to evolve and grow in this new chapter.
“Our philosophy has been to help people improve their lives through health and fitness, one person at a time, and create a healthy community” said Greg Dull. “We are excited to be continuing the mission of Life Fitness Management.”
Life Fitness Management offers wellness and nutrition coaching, along with corporate wellness, Pilates and yoga. It also premiers the Advantage Personal Training system. The business will continue to focus on individual services and personalized attention. While the COVID-19 pandemic has added a new challenge, the Dulls feel it’s one that they are uniquely suited to meet with the LFM philosophy.
“The next chapter is going to be an exciting one, for us and our community, “ said Lisa Dull.
The gym at 1226 National Highway specializes in personalized services such as one to one training, nutrition coaching and lifestyle/wellness coaching to help their clients set and reach personalized goals. Life Fitness Management also offers reformer and mat Pilates, yoga, sauna and juice bar.
It is open seven days a week and due to COVID-19 the business is seeing clients on an appointment basis.
For more information, call 301-729-2275.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.