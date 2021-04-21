SOMERSET, Pa. — J&J Truck Bodies & Trailers, a division of Somerset Welding & Steel, has announced the appointment of Nolan Link as national trailer sales manager.
“We are very excited to welcome Nolan to the J&J Team,” said Jason Cornell, director of sales. “Although trailers will be somewhat new to him, he comes with experience and aptitude from the consumer side of our products. His associated industry experience along with his personal drive and professionalism will prove to be a great fit for our organization.”
Link, who hails from southwestern Pennsylvania, has sales experience in Virginia, where he worked for a company responsible for waste disposal, trash collection and recycling services.
That experience should prove invaluable with J&J’s line of transfer trailers.
J&J Truck Bodies & Trailers is a leading manufacturer of dump bodies, trailers, and custom transportation solutions. J&J Truck Equipment supplies field service cranes bodies, air, and hydraulic operated lubrication service units, hydraulic systems, mechanic bodies, flatbeds, and snow-removal equipment.
Link can be contacted at 814-233-7868 or nlink@jjbodies.com.
