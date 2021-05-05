CUMBERLAND — Livengood, Devore and Co. has again offered to match donations up to $500 made to the Interfaith Community Pantry, 301 Cumberland St.
The pantry, on the lower level of the Head Start Center, was formed in 1975 to provide emergency food to individuals and families in temporary, urgent need of assistance.
During the COVID-19 pandemic the pantry is operating Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
During 2020, the pantry received 1,179 referrals, representing 3,264 people, according to Linda Stewart, secretary for the organization. Those served this year received 22,043 food items and 5,720 nonfood items, such as soap and hygiene products, laundry and cleaning supplies and knitted hats. People also received vouchers for perishable food that amounted to $21,076.
The collection and distribution was accomplished by volunteers only, with no paid personnel.
Livengood, Devore and Co. has been a supporter over the years. The insurance firm will match cash donations until the end of May.
Donations may be dropped off or sent to Livengood, Devore and Co., 1214 National Highway, LaVale, MD 21502.
