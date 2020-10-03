CUMBERLAND — Realtors from the Historic Highlands Association of Realtors recently provided lunch for about 300 health care workers and frontline staff employed in Allegany County.
“It was important to our Realtor members to demonstrate how truly grateful we are to the health care workers within our community working tirelessly to keep our community safe during this pandemic,” Christa McGee, the HHAR association executive, said.
The local association, comprised of just over 100 Realtor members, received several contributions from its members and allocated funding that was used to purchase meals from some of the locally owned restaurants nominated by its members.
The association’s Public Relations Committee, chaired by Elizabeth Hobel, along with several member volunteers, hand delivered the meals to staff members at UPMC Western Maryland COVID-19 Unit, Cumberland Healthcare Center, Health Matters Urgent Care Center and Sterling Care Frostburg Village.
“The response among the staff at each facility was truly heartwarming,” Steve MacGray, president of HHAR, who assisted with the deliveries, said. “HHAR would like to thank the Toasted Goat, Puccini’s Wood Fired Pizza and the Candlewyck Inn for assisting us with this effort.”
