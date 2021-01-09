CUMBERLAND — Lois McManus, Eaton-Young’s longest tenured employee who’s been with the business for 40 years, will retire after her last shift as a sales associate Saturday.
“Her contributions to the success of Eaton-Young are unmatched,” said owner Mac Young. “Without her strong work ethic, dedication and abilities, Eaton-Young would not be Western Maryland’s greatest furniture store. She has worked with thousands of customers to help them find the right home furnishings, carpet and rugs, window treatments, accessories and artwork.”
McManus spent 25 years as the store’s lead buyer of rugs, artwork, accessories and lamps.
She grew up in Lewes, Delaware, with a twin sister and three older siblings and came to the area to attend Frostburg State University, graduating with an art degree.
After a short stint as a self-employed artist and assisting with a framing business startup, she joined Eaton-Young in 1980, playing a large part in the growth of the business from a small store located in LaVale Plaza to one of the area’s largest retailers of home furnishing and mattresses, Young said.
McManus will join her husband Terry in retirement. They’ve been married 41 years and have two daughters — Kelly, her husband Vince Chauvin and their son Sebastian in San Francisco and Allie, who will soon graduate from the University of Maryland with a psychology degree.
Her plans for retirement include traveling the world and spending more time with her family, as well as growing her own small business, Evitts Creek Arts, where she handmakes custom jewelry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.