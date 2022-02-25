MCHENRY — The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce will host a Lunch N Learn seminar, “Social Media Strategy 101 — How to Grow Your Business Within Your Budget,” featuring Kendall Ludwig of CurlyRed on March 15.
The presentation is geared toward people who feel overwhelmed by Facebook, Instagram and YouTube and would like to reach new potential customers but don’t know where to start. Ludwig will teach some dos, don’ts and inexpensive tips to grow a social media presence and your business.
The seminar will be held at the Visitors Center from noon to 1 p.m. and is limited to 25 people. Preregistration is required; admission includes a light lunch. The event is sponsored by Oakland Oil & Propane and Taylor-Made Deep Creek Vacations & Sales.
Ludwig, president and principal designer of CurlyRed, began her company in Baltimore in 2007 with the desire to create usable art. Over the past 15 years, she has provided branding, print and web solutions for companies and nonprofits across the country and even has a few international clients.
In 2011, CurlyRed was certified as a minority- and women-owned business by the state of Maryland. CurlyRed is classified as a woman-owned small business in a Historically Underutilized Business Zone by the Small Business Administration. In 2016, Ludwig and husband Mark, CurlyRed vice president, relocated to historic Mountain Lake Park with their two daughters. In 2020, CurlyRed opened an office in downtown Oakland. Last year, Ludwig was named one of The Daily Record’s leading women and she also serves as the president of the Garrett County Arts Council.
For more information about the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce, visit www.visitdeepcreek.com or call 301-387-4386.
