CUMBERLAND — Dane Lutton recently joined Progressive Physical Therapy.
Lutton began his employment in January as a physical therapist.
He is a 2015 graduate of Mountain Ridge High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree at West Virginia University prior to graduating in December 2021 from Chatham University’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program in Pittsburgh.
He will be treating a variety of age populations and orthopedic conditions, including sports-related injuries, post-surgical rehabilitation, injuries of the shoulder and knee and gait and balance dysfunction.
Lutton is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association.
Progressive Physical Therapy has locations in Cumberland and Keyser and Romney, West Virginia.
For more information, contact 301-729-3485.
