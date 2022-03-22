Dane Lutton

DANE LUTTON

CUMBERLAND — Dane Lutton recently joined Progressive Physical Therapy.

Lutton began his employment in January as a physical therapist.

He is a 2015 graduate of Mountain Ridge High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree at West Virginia University prior to graduating in December 2021 from Chatham University’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program in Pittsburgh.

He will be treating a variety of age populations and orthopedic conditions, including sports-related injuries, post-surgical rehabilitation, injuries of the shoulder and knee and gait and balance dysfunction.

Lutton is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association.

Progressive Physical Therapy has locations in Cumberland and Keyser and Romney, West Virginia.

For more information, contact 301-729-3485.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video