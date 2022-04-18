LOCH LYNN — Magnolia Urgent and Primary Care will hold a grand opening April 19 at its new location at 121 E. First Ave. in Loch Lynn.
Providing health care to patients of all ages, the practice is owned by Faith Rodeheaver, a nurse practitioner who is a local native.
“We believe that we are called to provide sincere compassion and care to the people of the area,” Rodeheaver said. “We want to speak life at every opportunity and encourage all who enter our doors.”
Rodeheaver also operates Magnolia Family Health in Cumberland.
“I knew that my heart was to bring compassionate care back to the people of my hometown,” she said. “My heart’s desire is to see each patient as an individual with many factors that influence his or her health and wellness, and to address each one in order to achieve a collaborative goal.”
The Loch Lynn office will be open Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To contact the Loch Lynn office, call 240-321-9791. The Cumberland practice is located at 925 Bishop Walsh Road and can be reached at 301-759-3800. More information is available by visiting www.magnoliaupc.com.
