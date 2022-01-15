CUMBERLAND — Martin's Food Market shoppers can round up their grocery purchases to the nearest dollar or convert their rewards points into a donation for their local public schools’ food programs.
Launched last year to address the issue of childhood hunger throughout local public school districts in the communities it serves, the Giant Co. and its customers raised more than $3.3 million.
For more information on the Feeding School Kids initiative, visit giantfoodstores.com/pages/our-purpose?tab=changing-childrens-lives.
