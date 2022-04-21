CHICAGO — UPMC Western Maryland President Michele Martz was one of four national health care leaders recently elected to serve a three-year term on the Board of Governors of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
ACHE’s Board of Governors oversees ACHE operations and member services.
Martz previously served on various ACHE committees and is a member of the board of directors for Maryland Physicians Care, Allegany College of Maryland and the Cumberland Economic Development Corp.
“This is such a great honor, and I am very thankful to join this prestigious board,” Martz said. “Leadership development is so important in health care, and we want the new generation of leaders to be prepared. While working with other health care leaders across the country, I am looking forward to learning from my colleagues, sharing my personal expertise, and representing both UPMC as a system and all of our health care heroes at UPMC Western Maryland.”
The American College of Healthcare Executives is an international professional society of more than 48,000 health care executives who lead hospitals, health care systems and other health care organizations. ACHE’s mission is to advance its members health care leadership excellence.
