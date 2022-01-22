CUMBERLAND — Breweries throughout Maryland are ready for a chance to a celebrate their craft. The Brewers Association of Maryland, member breweries and industry partners throughout the state will observe “FeBREWary” to promote the state’s beer industry to Maryland residents and visitors.
“FeBREWary is the industry’s opportunity to highlight the innovation and creativity associated with local beer,” said Kevin Atticks, executive director of the Brewers Association of Maryland. “Our members and partners are integral to vibrant consumer experiences in Maryland and have a huge impact on the state’s economy.”
Proclaimed as “Maryland Craft Beer Lovers Month” by Gov. Larry Hogan since 2015, FeBREWary showcases the more than 120 operating breweries in the state. Supporting more than 7,100 full-time jobs and $956 million in economic impact, Maryland’s beer industry is a major contributor to the economy.
FeBREWary festivities for local breweries include new beer releases, special events and partnerships with local retailers highlighting Maryland-made beer. Consumers are encouraged to visit local breweries and buy locally brewed beer at their favorite retailers. The Brewers Association of Maryland member map and the Maryland Craft Beverages App are offered as tools for planning local beer adventures.
In previous years, the Brewers Association of Maryland hosted Love Thy Beer as a celebration of locally produced beer. Due to surging COVID cases throughout the region, this year’s event has been postponed to April 8.
During this year’s session of Maryland’s General Assembly, the Brewers Association of Maryland is introducing new legislation in partnership with the state’s wineries and distilleries. The state’s alcohol beverage manufacturers are working toward an extension of COVID-related retail relief through June 2023. Retail relief includes direct-to-consumer shipping and delivery of locally produced alcohol to Maryland residents and the waiving of volume limits for off-premise purchases made at local producers. Maryland’s alcohol beverage producers are hoping the state will legislate a new fund with the intent to promote and market locally produced beer, cider, mead, spirits and wine.
For more information, visit marylandbeer.org.
