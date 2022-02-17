CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Commerce announced that its various finance and tax incentive programs helped create and retain at least 16,892 jobs in Maryland during fiscal year 2021. More than 1,000 business recipients used the department’s programs over the year, investing nearly $357 million into projects throughout the state.
The figures come from the 2021 Consolidated Incentives Performance Report as required by the Maryland Jobs Development Act. Nearly 40,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs are supported by Maryland Commerce’s programs, when totaling each of the report’s total jobs charts together.
When looking at the state’s key industry sectors, the manufacturing sector created and retained the most jobs with nearly 12,000 reported. The professional, scientific and technical services sector ranked second with 975 jobs and the information sector ranked third with 701 jobs.
The Job Creation Tax Credit and More Jobs for Marylanders supported 32 recipients who generated a combined total of 794 jobs. The tax credit encourages companies to expand in or relocate to Maryland, providing an income tax credit per new job.
The More Jobs for Marylanders program provides incentives for new and existing manufacturers to create jobs in the state and for non-manufacturers that locate or expand in Maryland opportunity zones.
The state’s Partnership for Workforce Quality program, which provides training grants and support services, supported 905 jobs across Maryland. The grants are used to increase the skills of existing workers for new technologies and production processes, improve employee productivity and increase employment stability within companies.
To learn more about financial incentives and business resources offered by Maryland Commerce, visit commerce.maryland.gov.
