CUMBERLAND — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released state jobs and unemployment data for May. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 10,500 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 4.0%. This is the lowest unemployment rate since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maryland has regained a total of 334,200 jobs, with 313,500 jobs gained in the private sector. Compared with May 2021, Maryland jobs are up by 78,500, a change of 3.0%.
The Leisure and Hospitality sector had the largest private sector jobs growth with 4,500 jobs from Accommodation and Food Service (4,400) and Arts, Entertainment and Recreation subsectors (100).
Other sectors that experienced growth include Mining, Logging and Construction (1,400); Education and Health Services (1,200); Financial Activities (1,000); Professional and Business Services (300); and Information (200). Manufacturing remained the same.
Sectors that experienced a decline include Other Services (1,000) and Trade, Transportation and Utilities (200).
April’s preliminary jobs estimate was revised downward by 400 jobs, from a loss of 500 to a loss of 900 jobs. Since the beginning of 2022, Maryland has gained 28,500 jobs.
