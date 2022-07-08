CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Maryland Mortgage Program has new loan products to provide more flexible options of down payment and closing cost assistance.
“In this challenging housing climate, when interest rates are increasing and affordable housing inventory is low, the state of Maryland is always looking for innovative offerings to make homeownership affordable,” said Secretary Kenneth C. Holt. “Our Maryland Mortgage Program is nationally recognized for a diversified product line and we are constantly evaluating new products that give Marylanders the best option for homeownership.”
The fiscal 2023 new products and enhancements include:
- Base down payment assistance will be increased from $5,000 to $6,000.
- SmartBuy, which offers student debt relief to homebuyers, will provide an extra down payment assistance option of a 4% loan. Borrowers can choose between $6,000 or a 4% downpayment and closing cost assistance loan in addition to student debt relief up to $30,000.
- HomeStart is a new loan product for borrowers with income below 50% AMI to assist them with a 6% down payment and closing cost assistance loan.
- HomeAbility, for homebuyers with disabilities, to provide increased funding and a flexible loan structure.
The Maryland Mortgage Program offers flexible government and conventional loans that come with various levels and forms of down payment and closing cost assistance and attractive interest rates for both first-time and repeat homebuyers, conventional refinancing and even student debt relief.
To learn more, visit mmp.maryland.gov and contact a participating lender.
