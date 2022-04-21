CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Maryland Mortgage Program has two new loan products to provide higher levels of down payment and closing cost assistance.
The new 1st Time Advantage 5% Loan and 1st Time Advantage 4% Loan products offer down payment and closing cost assistance equal to 5% or 4% of the first mortgage and are 0% deferred for up to 30 years, meaning new homebuyers will not need to pay back the assistance until selling or refinancing their home.
The Maryland Mortgage Program offers a wide variety of mortgage products specifically tailored to make homeownership affordable and sustainable, including flexible financing government and conventional loans that come with various levels and forms of down payment and closing cost assistance and attractive interest rates for both first-time and repeat homebuyers, conventional refinancing and even student debt relief.
To learn more, visit mmp.maryland.gov and contact a participating lender.
