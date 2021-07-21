CUMBERLAND — The state of Maryland’s Procurement Forecast for fiscal 2022 is available on the Governor’s Office of Small, Minority & Women Business Affairs website.
The database is populated with solicitations of $100,000 or greater that are expected to be advertised or awarded through June 30, 2022. It comprises both new and recurring items, including task orders issued under master contracts. Users can choose from six different options to focus their search. By downloading search results to Excel, expanded information is provided, such as the buyer’s name and contact information.
“This is a powerful business intelligence tool for small, minority, women and veteran business owners,” said Jimmy Rhee, special secretary of the Governor’s Office of Small, Minority & Women Business Affairs.
Small businesses are often looking for contracting opportunities below $100,000. As a result, many state agencies include information on projected contracts between $15,000 and $99,999.
To access the database, visit the Procurement Forecast tab at goMDsmallbiz@maryland.gov.
