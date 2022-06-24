CUMBERLAND — Maryland will receive $1,219,178 from the U.S. Department of Labor to provide training and employment services to eligible workers affected adversely by foreign trade. The funding is part of $201,798,000 being distributed among 45 states and Puerto Rico.
The allocation includes the initial and second distribution required by statute to the Trade Adjustment Assistance for Workers Program. An additional amount of approximately $22.4 million must be distributed before Sept. 30.
Administered by the department’s Employment and Training Administration, the program supports training, employment and case management services, job search and relocation allowances and income support during training. The program also provides a subsidy to workers 50 or older whose reemployment wages are lower than the wages earned in their prior trade-affected employment.
On July 1, the TAA program reverted to its previous version. Without reauthorization, the TAA Program will enter a phased termination on June 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.