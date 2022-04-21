CUMBERLAND — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released state jobs and unemployment data for March. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 3,900 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 4.6%. This is the lowest unemployment rate since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Leisure and Hospitality sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 2,900 jobs; Mining, Logging and Construction gained 1,800 jobs; and Trade, Transportation and Utilities added 900.
Other sectors that experienced growth include Education and Health Services (600) and Professional and Business Services (400).
Sectors that experienced a decline include Other Services (500), Manufacturing (400) and the Financial Activities sector (300).
Since the beginning of 2022, Maryland has gained 18,300 jobs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.