ANNAPOLIS — Fans of the Maryland wine industry are invited to become part of the Maryland Wine Explorer Club, introduced in mid-October by the Maryland Wineries Association.
With more than 100 wineries around the state — each releasing new wines with each vintage — it can be difficult to keep up with the local wine scene without personally tasting through thousands of miles of wine trails. The club allows fans of local wine to receive hand-picked Maryland wines, shipped directly to their doors.
“This is a great club for wine lovers in Maryland,” said Kevin Atticks, executive director of the Maryland Wineries Association. “Whether you’re getting great deals on our featured, flash sale wines or subscribing to our curated club packs, we’ve built an incredible opportunity to explore local wine.”
Wine consumers in Maryland are familiar with MWA because of the annual wine events it hosts and promotes throughout the state. As event opportunities were eliminated in the wake of COVID-19, the state’s wine trade association sought new ways to seize consumer interest and raise the funds required to continue its mission. The pivot to a wine club model allows the association to showcase great local wines as if consumers were attending a festival or event.
The Maryland Wine Explorer Club is free to join. Flash sales, theme packs, and more traditional club packs are available for purchase via the online storefront located at the Maryland Wineries Association website. Paid subscriptions to the quarterly wine club are available and subscribers earn discounts on all wine purchases made through the club site, flat rate shipping, and exclusive access to future sales and events. Wines currently being sold on the site will ship in time for Thanksgiving.
Following the nationwide wave of shutdowns related to the spread of COVID-19, members of Maryland’s wine industry have also been innovating and engaging consumers in new ways. Aside from ensuring that their guest engagements are safe and accommodating, wineries throughout Maryland have focused on rethinking traditional winery experiences. Virtual events, reservations for space at tasting rooms and outdoor venues, and home delivery of tasting kits are just a few of the concepts wineries are using to remain in touch with wine consumers in the state.
“The Maryland Wine Explorer program is a natural extension of the work we do to promote the state’s wine industry and our members,” said Atticks.
To learn more about the Maryland Wine Explorer Club, or to shop the available wines, visit http://marylandwine.com/explorer/.
