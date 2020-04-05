Mathews receives top honor

CUMBERLAND — Chris Mathews, an independent LPL Financial adviser at First Peoples Wealth Management Services in Cumberland, was recently named to LPL’s Patriot’s Club. The award is presented to less than 9% of the firm’s more than 16,000 financial advisers nationwide.
“I’m proud to congratulate Chris on behalf of LPL,” said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL managing director and divisional president, National Sales and Consulting. “We applaud his dedication to making meaningful impacts in the lives of his clients every day. We’re honored to support advisers like him and wish him continued success.”
Mathews provides a full range of financial services, including retirement and financial planning, individual money management, individual stocks and bonds, mutual funds and annuities.
Mathews has 28 years of experience working full‐time in the investment business. In prior years, he was president of a national broker/dealer and has transitioned into focusing on assisting local individuals and businesses in the Maryland, West Virginia and Pennsylvania area. He has his master’s degree in finance, is a certified financial planner and a retirement income certified professional.
In 2019, he was selected locally as the Cumberland Times-News Reader’s Choice winner as the No. 1 Favorite Financial Advisor.
Mathews is affiliated with LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer and a leader in the retail financial advice market.
