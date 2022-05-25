CUMBERLAND — UPMC Western Maryland recently honored registered nurse Tim McGraw as its 2022 Pinnacle Award winner, which is given annually to the facility’s employee of the year.
McGraw is a practice-based care manager in the Center for Clinical Resources and has 37 years of service at UPMC Western Maryland. He is recognized as an excellent nurse with unmatched compassion and uncommon problem-solving ability, according to a news release issued by UPMC.
“I strive to treat patients as I would my family,” McGraw said.
McGraw was selected from a group of eight colleagues, all Values in Action award winners.
“These employees are pillars of UPMC Western Maryland’s Core Values. Each VIA award winner displayed specific and sustained accomplishments, exceeding expectations to meet the challenge of health care change,” according to the release.
The Values in Action committee works throughout the year to select monthly honorees, but due to logistical considerations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, only eight employees were chosen in 2021.
“Tim and all of our honorees represent the best that UPMC has to offer, and they make a difference in the lives of our patients every day,” UPMC Western Maryland President Michele Martz said. “Care managers like Tim are vital resources for our patients. UPMC is honored to have them as employees.”
As the Pinnacle award winner, McGraw receives a prime parking spot for a year and was presented with a cash award by Martz at an awards dinner honoring the VIA winners. The WMHS Foundation sponsored the event and the cash prize.
