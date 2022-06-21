BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. — Clear Mountain Bank has hired Melissa Cumpston as director of professional banking.
In this newly created position, Cumpston will assist professionals, executives and business owners to achieve their financial goals by analyzing their needs and introducing them to the products and services offered by the bank’s commercial, consumer and mortgage departments in addition to the financial advisory services provided by Clear Mountain Financial Solutions.
Cumpston brings more than 27 years of experience in the banking industry. She most recently served as a relationship manager for a regional financial institution. She has completed training in commercial and business lending, financial planning, consumer lending, wealth and investment management, cash management, deposit solutions and mortgage lending.
“We are very excited to welcome Melissa to the Clear Mountain Bank team to develop and manage our professional banking program,” said David M. Thomas, president and CEO of Clear Mountain Bank. “Her extensive knowledge and background will enable us to provide our professional clients with tailored financial services and solutions that truly meet their needs.”
A native of Monongalia County, Cumpston resides in Morgantown with her family. She attended West Virginia University and holds life and health insurance licenses. She has volunteered with numerous community organizations and has served on the board of Girls on the Run.
Cumpston is located at Clear Mountain Bank’s Pierpont office at 102 Venture Drive in Morgantown and can be reached at 304-777-4477 or macumpston@clearmountainbank.com.
