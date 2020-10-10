CUMBERLAND — Mark Messenger, a native of Hyndman, Pennsylvania, was recently named vice president of purchasing for Rice Tire.
Messenger joined the business in 1986 and has held various positions of increasing responsibility, including warehouse worker, truck driver, salesperson and store manager of Rice Tire’s Cumberland branch since the 1990s.
Bradlee Fitzpatrick was named the new store manager at the Cumberland branch. Fitzpatrick has worked for Rice for nine years, starting as a shop employee before moving to a counter sales position.
Mark and his wife, Joan, will be relocating to Frederick where he will work out of the corporate office.
Rice Tire’s Cumberland branch is located at 11300 Pittsburgh Plate Glass Rd SE in the North Branch Industrial Park.
