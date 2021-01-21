CUMBERLAND — LifeSpan Network has named Jeffery Metz to its board of directors.
Metz is the president and administrator of Egle Nursing and Rehab Center in Lonaconing and is also a principal with Foundation Rehab, Inc. and Hearthstone Nursing and Rehab Center.
Lifespan Network is the largest senior care provider association in the mid-Atlantic, representing nearly 250 senior care providers in Maryland and the District of Columbia.
LifeSpan’s members include not-for-profit and for-profit facilities providing care and services to seniors across the continuum of care, including independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing facilities, continuing care retirement communities, and community-based and hospital-based programs.
“LifeSpan is delighted to have Jeff Metz join its board of directors,” said Kevin Heffner, president of Lifespan Network states. “Jeff has been a powerful voice for seniors, and an outstanding, insightful leader in the senior care profession for many years. His knowledge of complex clinical care issues, administration, and most importantly, his compassion for Maryland’s most vulnerable older adults, all make him an outstanding addition to our board leadership team. LifeSpan looks forward to working with Jeff to chart a brighter future for Maryland’s seniors and their families.”
“I am excited to serve with LifeSpan in this capacity and look forward to advocating for all senior care providers in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country,” Metz said.
Metz also serves as a commissioner on the Maryland Health Care Commission. He resides in Frostburg with his wife Jamie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.