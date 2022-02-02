MCHENRY — The Deep Creek Lake area and Garrett County salute the nation’s heroes with a Military March promotion offering discounts for military members on their website, visitdeepcreek.com.
The promotion runs from March 1-31 on non-holidays and is sponsored by David Jochynek of State Farm in Oakland.
The Military March promotion includes offers from 30 businesses with military discounts on dining, shopping, lodging, amusement activities, party and event rentals, veterinary services and products, flooring and printing services.
To redeem the offers, show a valid military ID when purchasing. See specific details and restrictions for each offer at visitdeepcreek.com/pages/MilitaryMarch.
