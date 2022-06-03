OAKLAND — Makayla Miller has been presented with the 32nd annual WEPCO Federal Credit Union Scholarship. Miller is enrolled as a pre-nursing major at Garrett College through Allegany College of Maryland.
A 2022 graduate of Southern Garrett High School, Miller was a dual-enrolled college student, member of the yearbook staff, a guidance aide and named to the National Honor Society, Distinguished Honor Roll and Distinguished Scholar. She received her Maryland Board of Nursing certified nursing assistant license and is employed as a clinical assistant at Magnolia Urgent and Primary Care. She attends Loch Lynn Church of God and has assisted in various roles within the Kidzfactory and youth praise team. She is the daughter of Wayne and Theresa Miller of Oakland.
The WEPCO Federal Credit Union Scholarship is an annual award based on an essay about the applicant’s aspirations, goals and why WEPCO should select them, their GPA, extracurricular activities, and community involvement. WEPCO members who currently are or will be attending college in the fall of 2023 are encouraged to apply for the scholarship next year. For more information, contact WEPCO at 800-292-8139.
