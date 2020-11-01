KEYSER, W.Va. — Every year, the Mineral County Chamber of Commerce honors its top members along with several service providers in the community at its annual Summit Awards Dinner.
“Despite the coronavirus ... the reason we are here tonight is to celebrate the individuals, businesses and nonprofits who have risen to the top no matter what,” said Chamber President Randy Crane, who emceed the ceremony held Oct. 21 at Brookedale Farms near Fort Ashby.
“In this year of firsts, we’ve had challenges we never imagined — rules and regulations that we have figured out how to comply with and new technology to learn and adapt to — it’s been exhausting to say the least,” Crane said.
Summit Awards are derived from nominations and votes by the Mineral County Chamber of Commerce membership.
Mineral sheriff’s deputies Tyler Biggs, Jonathan Hotchkiss and Ryan Morgan were presented the Officers of the Year award for their teamwork and successful apprehension of a suspect involving an exchange of gunfire during an incident in Keyser. Sheriff Jeremy Taylor made the presentation, reading the police report.
Mineral County Sheriff’s Capt. J.J. Wingler was honored, although not present, with the Harry Alt Award for his outstanding service. The late Harry Alt is remembered as a distinguished educator and firefighter in the county.
The Community Service Award went to a cluster of restaurants that include Fox’s Pizza, Good Carma Catering, Duckie’s Bar & Grill, Route 28 Bar & Grill and Millstone BBQ.
“These five businesses provided lunches to feed basically every kid in the county,” Crane said.
“Kirk Kesner of Fox’s Pizza provided school-aged kids a free lunch Monday through Friday forever,” Crane said.
“The other four businesses stepped in to help the school system when it was unsafe for the schools to make meals for the kids. They made thousands and thousands of meals all spring and throughout the summer, making sure that every school kid in the county got a nutritious meal,” Crane said.
Other community service nominees include Dinah Courrier, who works with Rotary and Trinity Lutheran Church’s Food For Thought program. She also is involved with the Mineral County Historical Society, which opened a Mineral County history museum.
County United Way, represented by Juli McCoy, which provides financial support to area nonprofit organizations to benefit the community, also was nominated, along with local artist Luke Urice, who has painted a number of outdoor murals to beautify downtown Keyser.
WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital received the honors for Large Business of the Year. Accepting the award was CEO Mark Boucot.
Other Large Business nominees include First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union, Lumber & Things, Northrop Grumman and UPMC Western Maryland.
The Small Business of the Year award went to Terry Stephens of Queens Point Coffee, located at the corner of Main and Armstrong streets in Keyser. Other nominees were Good Carma Catering and The Candlewyck Inn.
Stephens also received the Entrepreneurial Spirit Award for his success at Queens Point Coffee, which has expanded to include the North Branch Craft Pub, as well as for his record of other business ventures.
Entrepreneurial Spirit nominees also include Sarah Carman of Good Carma Catering, which provided food for the Summit Awards dinner, and Nathaniel Miller, a youth who runs a successful lawn care and snow removal business in Carpendale.
Mike Price, retired CEO of Burlington United Methodist Family Services, received the Leader of the Year Award.
“Those who have the good fortune to know Mike Price know what a quiet and unassuming leader he is,” Crane said, citing Price’s leadership in the acquisition and renovation of the Alkire Mansion at Keyser’s Mill Meadow Park for a boys dormitory.
Price also led BUMFS to acquire property on Knobley Road for a recovery home for women, move Sarah’s House into a completely renovated building on Main Street in Keyser and add three bedrooms at the Staggers House, Crane said.
Leader of the Year nominees also include Kate Donaghy from UPMC Western Maryland, who led staff in getting out essential COVID-19 information, and Luke McKenzie, Mineral County Director of Emergency Services and 911.
Burlington United Methodist Family Services was given the award for Non-Profit of the Year, now under the leadership of CEO Chris Mullet.
Keyser Rotary also was nominated for Non-Profit of the Year. Rotary, led this year by Logan DelSignore, donates more than $10,000 to the community through grants, scholarships and donations.
The Young Professional of the Year award goes to Ashley Centofonti, executive director of Mineral County Tourism.
“Ashley has been working hard to build tourism in Mineral County from the ground up, and has made remarkable progress, despite a decidedly non-tourist kind of year,” Crane said.
Other nominees include McKenzie, and, “to say Luke is an achiever is an understatement,” Crane said, and Brian Wilson, who runs Queen’s Point Coffee and, together with his new wife Kieran, the North Branch Pub.
The Chamber Board Member of the Year award goes to McKenzie.
“Besides the enormous responsibilities of managing emergency services, Luke is very engaged in the community as well. Luke is a pastor with the Methodist Church, the treasurer of the Chamber of Commerce, is a volunteer EMT at New Creek VFD, and best of all, is the proud new dad of not one, not two, but three foster children,” Crane said.
“American creativity and resilience are alive and well in Mineral County, and the Chamber salutes everyone for doing their level best to get through to see light at the end of the tunnel,” said Crane.
“Many thanks to WVU Potomac Valley Hospital for sponsoring the awards this year,” Crane said.
Table sponsors included the Blackburn Family Corp., First United Bank & Trust, M&T Bank, UPMC Western Maryland and WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.