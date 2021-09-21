GRANTSVILLE — Mountain Laurel Medical Center is the recipient of several Health Resources and Services Administration Recognition Badges for 2021, more than any other community health center in Maryland and one of only two in Maryland to receive the gold health care quality leader badge, according to a press release.
“Recognition and awards like this are a reflection of the commitment to our mission and core values,” said Dr. Shawn Long, chief medical officer. “We all should be very proud of this accomplishment.”
Mountain Laurel Medical Center is an outpatient family practice offering care to patients of all ages.
“Mountain Laurel Medical Center prides itself on providing high-quality health care,” said Brenda McCartney, board chairperson. “The staff’s attention to detail and their willingness to go above and beyond make MLMC successful. To be one of two health centers in Maryland to achieve Gold health care quality status is a remarkable achievement.”
Gold health center quality Leaders achieve the best overall clinical quality measure performance among all health centers. They are recognized in the following tiers: gold (top 10%), silver (top 11 to 20%), or bronze (top 21 to 30%).
An access enhancer badge recognizes health centers that increase the total number of patients they serve and the number of patients who receive at least one comprehensive service (mental health, substance abuse, vision, dental, and/or enabling) by at least 5%.
A health disparities reducer badge recognizes health centers that meet or exceed healthy people goals in the areas of low birth weight, hypertension or uncontrolled diabetes for at least one racial/ethnic minority group, demonstrating at least a 10% improvement in the areas of low birth weight, hypertension, or uncontrolled diabetes for at least one racial/ethnic group.
A badge for advancing health information technology for quality recognizes health centers that meet all criteria to optimize services that advance telehealth, patient engagement, interoperability and collection of social determinants of health to increase access to care and advance quality of care.
Patient-centered medical home recognition cites health centers with recognition in one or more delivery sites.
